6 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Kathrada Memorial - Stalwarts Unite to Fight for the Heart and Soul of the ANC That Once Was

The battle for the heart and soul of the ANC is on to return it to the organisation of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Ahmed Kathrada.

Sacked finance minister Pravin Gordhan told Thursday's Cape Town memorial for the late Uncle Kathy: "There are millions of activists like me who are still faithful to a Mandela, Sisulu and Kathrada ANC, and we remain hopeful that that ANC will still be the one that emerges from the difficulties we have."

Afterwards Jeremy Cronin, senior leader of the South African Communist Party which has called for President Jacob Zuma's resignation, echoed this.

"It's our responsibility as SACP to do what we can to recover the ANC of Mandela, Sisulu, Kathrada," he said outside the church that once sheltered anti-apartheid activists in the 1980s. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

There was that moment when Cronin, who had talked of the SACP's "strong objection" to Pravin Gordhan's sacking in Friday's midnight reshuffle, looked at "Comrade PG" siting in one of the first few pews. "That's not because we agree with everything done by National Treasury," he said, causing a faint smile on Gordhan's lips.

The SACP for years has been vocal in its criticism of the National...

