6 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: The Price of Shunning the ICC

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

South Africa will appear before the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday to argue why the court should not make a finding of non-compliance against the country for its failure to arrest President Omar al-Bashir when he attended an African Union Summit in South Africa in June 2015.

By KAAJAL RAMJATHAN-KEOGH.

In March 2005, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to refer the situation of Darfur to the Prosecutor of the ICC. Between 2009 and 2010 the ICC issued two arrest warrants against President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

Al-Bashir is the first sitting president to be wanted by the ICC, and the first person to be charged by the ICC for the crime of genocide. Neither of the two arrest warrants have been enforced.

In December 2016, the ICC issued a decision to convene a public hearing to discuss issues relevant to its determination of whether to make a finding of non-compliance by South Africa. To this end, the ICC has invited South Africa to make written and oral submissions at that hearing to decide:

Whether South Africa failed to comply with...

Africa

Rwanda & South Africa - a Long Road From Truth to Reconciliation

1994 was a significant year for Africa. South Africa made a peaceful transition to democracy. But on a darker note,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.