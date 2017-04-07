Africa: The Price of Shunning the ICC

opinion

South Africa will appear before the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday to argue why the court should not make a finding of non-compliance against the country for its failure to arrest President Omar al-Bashir when he attended an African Union Summit in South Africa in June 2015.

By KAAJAL RAMJATHAN-KEOGH.

In March 2005, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to refer the situation of Darfur to the Prosecutor of the ICC. Between 2009 and 2010 the ICC issued two arrest warrants against President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

Al-Bashir is the first sitting president to be wanted by the ICC, and the first person to be charged by the ICC for the crime of genocide. Neither of the two arrest warrants have been enforced.

In December 2016, the ICC issued a decision to convene a public hearing to discuss issues relevant to its determination of whether to make a finding of non-compliance by South Africa. To this end, the ICC has invited South Africa to make written and oral submissions at that hearing to decide:

Whether South Africa failed to comply with...