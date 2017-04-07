Zimbabwe: Yadah Stars Face ZPC Test

After a stunning individual show last Saturday, teenage forward Leeroy Mavhunga is back in action as newboys Yadah Stars will face another litmus test against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at National Sports Stadium this afternoon. The Harare side impressed when they held Harare City to a goalless draw in their first game last Saturday with livewire winger Mavhunga the pick of their players.

The teenage forward, who is highly-rated, was the star of the show as he terrorised the Sunshine Boys' defence with some superb ball skills.

"Leeroy has always been a very good player, his talent shone brightly at Marlborough High School when he was the captain of the team that emerged as the champions," Warriors' caretaker manager, Wellington Mpandare, who is also a pundit on ZTV's weekly authoritative football magazine programme, Game Plan, noted.

"If he remains level headed and not let all this publicity affect him, he could be a real big star." Yadah Stars coach Jairos Tapera said his men will be out to show that their performance last week wasn't a fluke.

"We expect a tough encounter, ZPC Kariba have the experience, they once finished second in the league not so long ago and have an experienced coach on their books so we will give them their respect," said Tapera.

"However, as a new baby in the house we will continue to cry out loud so that everyone knows that we are there.

"We will miss the services of Moses Demera and Johannes Sibanda through injuries."

Demera, who last year was with Chicken Inn, is back home and is down with malaria while centre striker Sibanda has a groin injury.

Sunday Chidzambwa's ZPC Kariba won their first match of the season by beating How Mine.

"We are looking at nothing short of victory and have prepared enough for the fixture.

"Their draw against Harare City shows that they are a good side so we are not going to underrate them in any way as there is no longer a small team, as the game is improving everyday," said Chidzambwa.

ZPC Kariba have welcomed back their talismanic midfielder Raphael Manuvire who failed to impress during his spell at Harare City.

They have an experienced side, typical of a Chidzambwa team, that gives away very little.

Goalkeeper Tendai Hove, midfielder Never Tigere and utility player Tawanda Munyanduri are some of the seasoned players in the team.

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay is back at work after going on strike this week to press for the payment of his dues.

Akbay told The Herald that he had met the Bosso leaders and they had agreed he returns to work while they try to sort our his issues.

The Dutchman is unhappy that he is unable to send money back home to his family because of the challenges he has been facing at the bank.

He said he now expects everything to flow smoothly.