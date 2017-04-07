Photo: The Standard

Zimbabwe national soccer team, The Warriors.

Zimbabwe continued to wander in the gloom outside the top 100 on the FIFA rankings after they dropped two places down the ladder. The Warriors are now pegged on number 111th position on the FIFA world rankings, according to the latest statistics released by the world football mother body. Zimbabwe had hoped to improve their ranking by arranging an international friendly match against neighbours Zambia two weeks ago.

And despite holding their higher-ranked opponents to a goalless draw in that FIFA-sanctioned international friendly match at the National Sports Stadium, they still could not rise up the table.

The Warriors are now ranked 30th in Africa.

They are still behind regional neighbours Malawi, Swaziland, Mozambique and Namibia, who all failed to qualify for the 2017 AFCON finals.

However, given that the Warriors didn't lose against Malawi and Swaziland, thrashing them on their way to the 2017 Nations Cup finals in Gabon, some analysts believe the rankings don't tell the true story of a country's football prowess.

The Warriors scored seven goals and conceded none in their last two matches against the Flames and Sihlangu.

They were the only Southern African team in Gabon.

Brazil, who became the first team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals last week, are now the world's top-ranked football side followed by Argentina.

Germany are third, Chile are fourth and Colombia fifth in a dominance of the South Americans.

Switzerland were the only side to break into the top 10, with Uruguay heading in the opposite direction.