Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga, and Moses Wetang'ula display their National Super Alliance coalition agreement at Okoa Kenya secretariat offices, Nairobi on February 22, 2017.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) Coordinating Committee has now washed its hands off the search for the team's presidential flag bearer after they handed in its report to the four principals.

The 12-man committee handed in the report on Thursday at a two-hour meeting with the Nasa quartet at a Nairobi Hotel.

Mr Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) are all battling for the chance to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 General Election.

"The Nasa coordinating committee today gave an exhaustive progress report to the Summit. The report was based on the studies and recommendations done by the technical committee," said Siaya Senator James Orengo, the Nasa coordinating committee co-chair.

Mr Orengo said that the summit, consisting of the Nasa quartet, will head for a retreat between April 17 and 19.

"Whatever they decide, will then be communicated as a final decision of the movement that can be said to the public," said Mr Orengo at his sixth floor office at Lonrho House in Nairobi.

The Siaya Senator accused the media of driving a narrative he said was geared at influencing the committee in its report.

FAKE NEWS

"The summit expressed surprise and consternation with reports appearing in sections of the media which are at best fake news or outright fabrication," he said.

He insisted that the media had got the membership of the technical committee wrong in their reports.

The members, he said, are economist Dr David Ndii, former Mumias Sugar Company chair Dan Ameyo, Member of the East African Legislative Assembly, Mr Abubakar Zein, Mr Koitamet Ole Kina, and Halima Ali Omar.

"Nasa is solid and firm as a rock and stands unswayed and unperturbed by the misrepresentations and lies that are constantly being spewed out by its detractors," said Mr Orengo.

He said that the committee will continue sitting and will present another report to the summit before the retreat on other matters that he said will include the Nasa manifesto.