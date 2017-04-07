Somalia: Ex Ambassador to Turkey, UK Named As NISA Chief

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahu Farmajo has on Thursday announced a new security shakeup, firing former Police, Intelligence and Military commanders. Former Somali Ambassador to UK, Abdullahi Sanbalolshe has been re-appointed as New chief of the National Intelligence and security agency (NISA) in a security shake-up.

Gen Abdihakim Dahir Sa'id, has been appointed as the new chief of Somali Police forces, while Gen Ahmed Mohamed Jimale Irfid was named as the commander of armed forces.

Somalia's Deputy Ambassador to United States of America, Thabit Mohamed Abdi was named as new Mogadishu Mayor and Governor of Banadir, replacing Yusuf Hussein Jimale.