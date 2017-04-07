Cameroon: University of Douala - 200 PHd Students Schooled

The Rector of the University opened a one-week training session on Monday March 3, 2017

PhD students of the Doctorate College at the University of Douala on April 3rd started undergoing a training session in relation to the LMD system. The training session that will help identify their level of advancement in order to classify them under level one (D1), level two (D2) and level three (D3) will also provide them with necessary tools in order to produce quality thesis. Opening the one week training session, the Rector of the University of Douala, Pr. François-Xavier Etoa disclosed that since the whole world has been moved to the LMD system, there is need to harmonise training in terms of research. The training session dubbed 'Doctoriales', the Rector added, will also give them some insight that will render students more efficient. The 120 students in Management Sciences and 80 in Economic Sciences grouped into six workshops and with the help of a PowerPoint projection will present what they have done so far for classification. In time past, students were not classified under the three levels and it took some more than five years to obtain PhD due to laxity. With the LMD system, students have three years to complete the three levels and additional two years for those who for one reason or the other could not finish their research. The 200 students including 25 foreigners were privileged to have Pr Boniface Mbih of the University of Caen Normandie in France, who together with other Professors and Doctors, will impact them with knowledge and techniques of quality thesis. To Pr Boniface Mbih, there is nothing like Cameroon or Africa thesis, but standard thesis recognised throughout the world. After the presentation, students will work one on one with supervisors seeking solutions to their difficulties.