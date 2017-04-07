Cameroon: Vital Social Insertion Tool

opinion

The project to resuscitate the Betamba Social Centre for the Protection of Children with psycho-social needs which is being revived by the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene has been long overdue. But following the adage that better late than never, it is worth the effort to instil new life into the vital sector of the social fabric in the country at a time when several youth keep going wayward. With an ever increasing number of youth roaming the streets, especially in our big towns, and the atrocities that they commit, the solution cannot always be to castigate them without any viable move to bring them back to the fold. Hardship imposed by poor living conditions and the inability of some parents to meet the daily challenges in our major cities have at times been responsible for the kids ending up wondering. In addition, the lack of profitable jobs has also contributed in idle minds that end up as the devil's workshop thereby giving birth to young Cameroonians who only think and produce evil. Under such circumstances, the solution cannot always be to treat the teenagers as harden criminals who should be judged and given harsh punishment. Thus, the provision of specialised institutions to cater for their needs and to help them to grow up as useful citizens must be the responsibility of the State. Unfortunately, over the years the Betamba Centre for the re-education of youth who fail to respect the laws of the land has witnessed decadence over time and current plans to modernise the institution certainly mean bringing it up-to-date such that children living the environment can be agents of development. With estimated funds of over two Billion required for the project, the initiative taken yesterday 5 April 2017 by the Minister of Social Affairs to mobilise partners should receive a broad-based support from all well-wishers in society because products from the centre can be useful to all. The provision of academic and professional training in such an institution, the need for utility services, the rehabilitation of the infrastructure to include facilities like the Information and Communication Technologies, are just some of the basic structures to put in place. It is virtually impossible today to avoid the Information and Communication tools and bringing up delinquent kids to cope in a modern society will call for such facilities to be taken into consideration. Consequently, it is practically impossible for any community to function without an institution like the one found in Betamba and the sister Booster Institute in Buea might also call for government attention in the years ahead. Several youths are increasingly being exposed to violence and other vices - a situation which is often no fault of theirs. This makes it indispensable for the society to remain indifferent to their plight. The ambitious programme which the Ministry of Social Affairs has engaged in for the Betamba institute is therefore worth encouraging and any individual, corporate body or civil society organisation that will decide to journey with government in such a venture would have done so much to improve on the lives of vulnerable children in our society.