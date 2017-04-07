Cameroon: Free HIV Project - CBC Celebrates Milestones

Closing event in Bamenda counts blessing towards HIV Free Generation
Empowered in 2011 to improve and expand the quality of community and facility based prevention of mother-to-child Transmission (MTCT) of HIV, the HIV Free North West and South West Project has dropped curtains on its five year mission with enough to celebrate. The target was to take services to 90 per cent of pregnant women and the project spent March 21, 2017 counting the blessings of the initiative which the U.S President's Plan for AIDS Relief (PEMFAR) funded through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Quality and change are results showcased with 371 sites, up from 250 now providing single drug therapy option eight plus treatment, 669 nurses and Midwives trained to initiate pregnant women on ART and follow them up for adherence, a task hitherto performed only by Medical Doctors. Project milestones also includes, the drop in the HIV prevalence among pregnant women from 7.9 per cent in 2010 to about 4.5 per cent in 2016, over 99 per cent acceptance for testing at ANC and a drop in HIV mother-to-child transmission rate from 10.2 per cent in 2010 to 4.2 per cent in 2016. The project also trained and engaged 200 Peer Educators, renovated sites to improve client comfort, erected good counselling rooms and adequate drug and tests kit storage. The package of success stories also feature HIV positive children receiving services in separate clinics from adults, creation and equipment of child play corners, training of local stakeholders on participation in health care. The CBC Health Board and partners take credit for exceeding targets. It is against this backdrop that project owners, the CBCQ health Services sound off that they are set for the 90 90 90 agenda toward an HIV Free generation in Cameroon.