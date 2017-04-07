Zimbabwe: Dembare Back Mutasa

Dynamos believe Lloyd Mutasa is the right man to take them back into the light after years of staggering in darkness. Club president Kenny Mubaiwa, who watched Mutasa's youth brigade stand toe-to-toe with FC Platinum only to lose in unfortunate circumstances, says the fans should be patient with the coach. "I am urging stakeholders to be patient. Mutasa and his men are doing a marvellous job and they must not work under pressure. We must not harass them, but rally behind them," said Mubaiwa.

"Very soon we are going to prepare a good meal of sadza and everyone who supports Dynamos is going to enjoy the meal. We have more to offer in the Premiership as Dynamos.

"Our lost pride is coming back and I am just pleading for patience. I am confident that we are winning the league this season. I have been receiving messages from players who left Dynamos applauding Mutasa and his team.

"They are saying they never thought Dynamos would give such a performance after they left the club. About 95 percent of the people believe that Dynamos are going to be a force to reckon with. I think a number of fans saw a player by the name Quality and what he is capable of doing.

"I am just worried that people from Cameroon are ignoring our messages and they are not even responding. We want a clearance for Joel (Christian Epoupa Ntouba) but at the moment we have not managed.

"When he is cleared a number of teams are going to be in trouble because the guy can score goals."

DeMbare board chairman Bernard Marriot also gave Mutasa his vote of confidence.

"We are happy with his performance. There is a very big improvement and we can go all the way and win the championship. I feel our boys need time to get used to the big crowds. Mutasa has done a good job and I am proud of him. It's just that I can't say much about his contract because we are policy makers, but I feel Mubaiwa and his team must be impressed as well," said Marriot.

DeMbare's next match is against their former son, Taurai Mangwiro, who is now in charge of Triangle.

Mangwiro is already feeling at home.

"We have been well received here. It is going to be our first home game at Gibbo before our home fans. We want to do well in the match so that we are accepted easily by the community and I feel we have to beat Dynamos," said Mangwiro.