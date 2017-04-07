Nigeria: We'll Continue to Provide Strong Opposition in Senate - PDP Caucus

Photo: This Day

Former president Goodluck Jonathan with Senator Ali Sheriff (file photo).

The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed that it will not, in any way, shy away from carrying out the constitutionally guaranteed role of a coordinated and responsible opposition on the floor of the Senate.

According to the PDP Senate caucus, it would carry out effective opposition in the interest of the people who elected them.

The caucus added that it would continue to support and work harmoniously with the leadership of the Senate in the interest of Nigerians and to deepen the nation's democracy, adding that in doing so, it will be without prejudice to the overriding prospect of safe guarding the institution of the Senate.

No crack

In a statement by his spokesperson, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP Senate Caucus also denied insinuations that there was crack in its fold.

He said the clarity became imperative against the backdrop of insinuations that there is a growing rift within the opposition fold in the upper chamber, necessitating conflicting statements last weekend.

According to Abaribe, "contrary to such rumours, the PDP caucus is united as ever and reaffirms its determination not to shy away from carrying out the constitutionally guaranteed role as a coordinated and responsible opposition on the floor of the Senate.

"The PDP Senate caucus is united and has resolved to continue to speak with one voice more than ever before. I can assure you that there is no crack in our fold, we have rather solidified our base with the aim of offering the desired opposition in the interest of our people."