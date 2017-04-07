Congo-Kinshasa: Militia Free Dangerous Prisoners in DRC

Kinshasa — THE crisis-torn Democratic Republic of Congo has been plunged to further mayhem after militants attacked symbols of the state and released scores of prisoners from jail. Some escapees are rated dangerous and could worsen the terror afflicting the country. These skirmishes in the Luebo, 134 km from Kananga, the capital of Kasai province and the epicentre of the crisis, are the aftermath of the escalating clashes between the military and militia spilling to new areas. In recent days, Tshimbulu has also suffered renewed violence and there are growing threats against churches in the region, particularly in Luiza. Between March 28 and 31, the Congolese military also carried out operations during which there have been numerous reports of civilian casualties, allegations of human rights violations and arbitrary arrests, including of minors. This adds on to alarming reports from the Kasai region of escalating violence that is continuing to result in serious human rights violations including an ever growing number of civilian casualties and the discovery of mass graves as well as ongoing recruitment by the militias, especially of children. "The violence in the Kasais has already claimed the lives of possibly more than 400 civilians as well as a significant number of members of the security forces. It must stop," stated Maman Sidikou, the special representative of the United Nations in DRC. Sidikou, who also heads the UN stabilization mission in DRC (MONUSCO) said intensifying the military response will only exacerbate the violence and further place civilian populations in danger. "It is clear that there is no military solution to the violence." The deadly clashes between the military and militants in the Kasai region is linked to the delayed implementation of the 31 December agreement between President Joseph Kabila and rivals. It was envisaged to result in polls in December but little progress has been made. Kabila clung to power after the expiry of his two terms last November.