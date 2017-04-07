7 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

South Africa/Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Rohr Plots Against South Africa

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr (left).

Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr has commenced preparations in earnest ahead of their AFCON 2019 qualifiers against South Africa in June.

Rohr outlined his plans for the tie in an interview conducted at the Agege Stadium, where he watched a Nigeria National League game between AS Racine and Warri Wolves.

"We are meeting them in just eight weeks, so we don't have much time. We must prepare very well for that match and we have already set out a training scheme to prepare the team.

"Some of the players will finish their league season at the beginning of May, some middle of May and we cannot allow them to go for holiday for three weeks and later ask them to come to camp ahead of the game against South Africa.

"We have a programme to work together as a team. We have arranged for camping in France and we have been invited for some friendly games, although it's not FIFA window. We have some young players who we need to look at and also some of them that have finished their season in Europe".

