Sudan: Militiamen Hold North Darfur Displaced to Ransom

Kutum — A paramilitary group is holding Omdas of Kassab camp to ransom, after two of their members died in an alleged attempted robbery on Monday.

The two militiamen died after allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle from two brothers by force on Monday. One of the brothers and one militiaman died on the scene, while the second brother and the second militiaman died their wounds in Kutum hospital; the brother of gunshot wounds and the militiaman from injuries received during a severe beating from Kassab camp residents.

One of the Sheikhs of the camp told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday a meeting at Kutum military garrison was held between 15 of the Omdas and the militiamen about the incident, but they refused to talk about the incident and forced the sheikhs to immediately pay SDG 100,000 ($15,000) 'blood money' in cash.

One of the Sheikhs said they paid SDG 70,000 ($10,500) in cash and when they went to pay the rest of the money on Wednesday, they were surprised that the group demanded another SDG 100,000 to be paid-off immediately. The militia then too two Omdas until they pay the full amount. They also threatened to kidnap Omdas and Sheikhs, and pillage and burn the camp in case of non-payment of the blood money.