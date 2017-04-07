6 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: National Consensus Forces Leaders Detained At Sudan Demo

Khartoum — On Wednesday the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested at least seven people at a protest in front of NISS headquarters in Khartoum.

Those detained include three of the leaders of the National Consensus Forces (NCF), Ali El Rayah El Sanhouri, the Secretary of the Arab Baath Socialist Party, Siddig Abdel Jabbar, the head of Hashd Unionist Party, and Adil El Nur, the Head of Sudan Change Movement.

Mohammad Diauldin of the NCF said the arrests took place during a protest in front of the security headquarters in Khartoum demanding the release of the detainees.

He explained that the NISS broke the vigil by force and took at least seven people to their offices at El Amaraat including Suhaib Mahdi, Mahjoub Mubashar, Osman Elsanjak and

