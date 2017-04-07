6 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fires Consume 110 Houses in East Darfur Capital

Ed Daein — Two fires that broke out in Ed Daein in East Darfur have destroyed 110 houses, all of thir contents, and substantial other property. A witness told Radio Dabanga that the first fire broke out a 1 pm on Wednesday afternoon north of at El Sikka Hadeed district. 50 Houses were destroyed.

At 2 pm, another fire broke out south of the district, which destroyed another 60 houses. He said the fire caused considerable damage to the property of the residents.

He called on the local authorities to provide assistance to those affected, as well as a fire engine for the district and the camps.

