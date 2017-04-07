6 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Bandits Scourge Darfur's Roads

Rahad Mannan / Mershing — Several people have been injured in separate incidents of banditry across Darfur this week.

Yesterday, militants opened fire and wounded Hussein El Nagar in order to steal his motorcycle at Rahad Mannan area on the road between Fata Borno and Kutum in North Darfur.

In a separate incident in the same area yesterday, militants intercepted a vehicle owned by Adam Fadil while it was on its way from Kutum to Fata Borno. They plundered the goods on the vehicle and robbed the passengers of their money and mobile phones.

Mershing

In North Darfur, a paramilitary group opened fire and seriously wounded higher secondary school teacher Abuzar Ahmed Adam, and Abdelgader Mohammed Hassan of Mershing on Tuesday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on both victims who were seriously wounded and taken to Nyala Hospital.

He said that a local rescue team managed to arrest the alleged perpetrators and hand them over to Mershing police.

