Sudan: Journalists Complain of Harassment in Sudan's Red Sea State

Red Sea State — Journalists in Sudan's Red Sea state have accused the state government of practicing a policy of silencing journalists by banning them from writing in the state press, filing complaints against them in court, and summoning them to the security offices.

On Wednesday journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that last year the ruling National Congress Party filed a complaint against him for an article he published in El Watan newspaper about verbal clashes among officials in the state.

He said the Press Court will look into the case on Monday.

Hashim pointed out that journalist Amin Sinada has been banned from writing at Port Sudan Madinati Newspaper, and called on the journalists if the world to intervene and protect their Red Sea colleagues.