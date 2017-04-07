7 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Leads Campaign for Soil-Specific Fertilizers

By Vincent A. Yusuf

The Federal Government in collaboration with other international partners has called on stakeholders in the nation fertiliser industry to adopt soil and crop-fertiliser blend-based technologies for increased crop yield.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja during a policy dialogue on "bringing balanced fertilizers to the Nigerian market: policy and investment implications of soil and crop-specific fertiliser blend-based technologies."

"We have commenced the promotion of soil-specific fertiliser formulations in collaborations with International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC), Feed the Future, and Agtho Fertiliser Company based in Lafia, Nasarawa State to be used on the basis of the data available from our national soil fertility maps," the minister said.

The minister, who was represented by the Chairman, National Fertiliser Technical Committee, Professor Victor Chude, stressed that both genetic attributes and right soil nutrients need to go hand-in-hand for optimal crop yield.

