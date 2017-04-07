Nigeria: Ndidi Denies Link to Man United As Eagles Climb in FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed reports suggesting that he would demand for a transfer to Manchester United if they came for him in the summer.

The Leicester City rising star has been linked with possible moves to Arsenal and Southampton apart from the Red Devils, but Ndidi has promptly denied the reports, saying he is committed to staying at the King Power Stadium next season.

"Please be informed this information is not true. I'm 200% with Leicester and I don't know this person called Hakeem Bello," he tweeted yesterday.

The 20-year-old central midfielder penned a five-and-a-half-year deal in the January transfer window that will see him remain with the Premier League champions until the end of the 2021-22 season.

He has made 14 appearances for Leicester in all competitions and has found the net two times.

Leicester are understandably reluctant to part with another high-class holding midfielder.

They were handsomely rewarded for unearthing Kante, with Chelsea paying around £32 million for the France international, but they are eager to avoid being forced back into the market.

Ndidi, though, would appear to be fully committed to the cause and will be looking to help the reigning Premier League champions end the 2016-17 campaign as positively as possible.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has risen one place in the latest FIFA rankings to occupy the 40th position in the world and fifth in Africa.

Egypt, Senegal, Cameroun and Burkina Faso are the best four teams in Africa in that order.

Brazil, Argentina and Germany are the top three teams in the world, followed by Chile and Colombia

The next ranking will be published by the official website of Fifa, fifa.com, on May 4, 2017.