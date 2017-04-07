7 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fresh Moves to Restore Electricity to Okitipupa, Other Ondo Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felix Kuye

A fresh move has begun to restore electricity supply to four local councils in Ondo south district that were disconnected from the national grid since 2014 by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over alleged indebtedness.

In the vanguard of the latest effort is a voluntary group, Bring Back Our Light (BBOL), which convened a meeting of stakeholders from the affected Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo local councils where far-reaching resolutions on the issue were made.

The stakeholders expressed worry that the stoppage of electricity supply has destroyed the economies of the Ondo south which is the industrial base of the state. The situation has made artisans, institutions and others who depend solely on electricity supply to have no means of livelihood since 2014 thereby increasing the level of criminality, social vices and poverty in the affected communities.

A statement issued at the end of the meeting held in Okitipupa reads in part: "We have agreed that certain amount of money will be paid to defray our indebtedness to BEDC and payment modalities shall be handled by sub-committees to be set up in furtherance of the said objectives.

"The BEDC should stop manipulating the bills of innocent electricity consumers, and as a matter of urgency make pre-paid meters available to them. All electricity cables and poles affected by rainstorm should be immediately restored at no cost to the consumers. BEDC officials should not depend on outdated styles of meter readings because from available information, dilapidated, abandoned and uncompleted houses were estimated and added to the bills of these communities."

The statement was signed by Chairman of BBOL, Prof. Francis Igbasan and other members of the group, Barristers Dayo Akindejoye, Bayo Akin-Akinsola, Mr. Ayodele Adeolu and Olumide Akinrinlola.

In his speech at the forum, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the group, Solomon Bitire lamented that the affected councils were disconnected from the national grid without any warning or information, putting 400, 000 electricity consumers into total darkness for about three years now.

Previous efforts by traditional rulers and opinion leaders to interface with officials of BEDC for thorough reconciliation of the disputed bills of the local government areas affected towards ensuring restoration of electricity failed.

Nigeria

North Korean Hackers Attack Banks in Nigeria, 18 Other Countries - Kaspersky

A Russian online cyber security firm, Kaspersky, Thursday, alleged that North Korean hackers are allegedly attacking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.