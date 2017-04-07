6 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri and Mbeki Discuss Peace and Expanded Political Participation

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers the Chairman of the High-Level African Union Panel, Thabo Mbeki, and the accompanying delegation

The meeting has discussed the peace process and the progress achieved for ending the war and affirmation of the expanded political participation.

The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister has asserted the government keenness to implement the national dialogue recommendations toward boosting peace and development in the country.

He reiterated that the door will remain open for participation anyone who wants to join the national dialogue.

