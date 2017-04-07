Sudan and Ethiopia Agree On Gradual Work for Reaching Economic Integration

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, have affirmed their commitment to the implementation of the agreements which were signed by the two countries as well as strengthening the people's relations toward achieving economic integration between Sudan and Ethiopia.

In a joint communique at the end of the official visit of President Al-Bashir to Ethiopia, the two leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthen the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the political, economic, social and cultural fields as well as consolidating further the people's relations directly for reaching gradual economic integration.

The joint communique has pointed to the commitment of President Al-Bashir and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, to the full implementation of the agreements signed between them and reactivating the mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries.

The communique indicated that the two leaders have expressed their readiness to hold the Sudanese - Ethiopian meetings at the joint higher, technical committees and steering committees in the coming few months

According to the joint communique, President Al-Bashir and the Ethiopian Prime Minister have agreed on the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries which is based on good neighborliness, mutual respect and the development of interests.

The communique stated that the talks between President Al-Bashir and Premier Desalegn were held in an atmosphere of fraternity and frankness coping with the historic and fraternal ties between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The two sides indicated that the visit was the first one to be paid to Ethiopia by President Al-Bashir since the 1990th, stating that the visit was aimed for deepening the originally excellent friendly relations and cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The joint communique affirmed that the Sudanese and Ethiopian parties have shared identical views on the bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.