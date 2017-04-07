6 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and Ethiopia Agree On Gradual Work for Reaching Economic Integration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, have affirmed their commitment to the implementation of the agreements which were signed by the two countries as well as strengthening the people's relations toward achieving economic integration between Sudan and Ethiopia.

In a joint communique at the end of the official visit of President Al-Bashir to Ethiopia, the two leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthen the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the political, economic, social and cultural fields as well as consolidating further the people's relations directly for reaching gradual economic integration.

The joint communique has pointed to the commitment of President Al-Bashir and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, to the full implementation of the agreements signed between them and reactivating the mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries.

The communique indicated that the two leaders have expressed their readiness to hold the Sudanese - Ethiopian meetings at the joint higher, technical committees and steering committees in the coming few months

According to the joint communique, President Al-Bashir and the Ethiopian Prime Minister have agreed on the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries which is based on good neighborliness, mutual respect and the development of interests.

The communique stated that the talks between President Al-Bashir and Premier Desalegn were held in an atmosphere of fraternity and frankness coping with the historic and fraternal ties between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The two sides indicated that the visit was the first one to be paid to Ethiopia by President Al-Bashir since the 1990th, stating that the visit was aimed for deepening the originally excellent friendly relations and cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The joint communique affirmed that the Sudanese and Ethiopian parties have shared identical views on the bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sudan

German Charity Delivers Medical Care in Remote Sudan War Zone

Friday, April 7, is World Health Day and perhaps a reminder that easy access to healthcare is still far from universal.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.