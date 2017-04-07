6 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting for Discussing Agenda of Sustainable Development 2030

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Thursday chaired at the Republican Palace a meeting assigned to discuss the agenda for realizing sustainable development by advent of the year 2030, in presence of representatives of a number of ministries and concerned institutions.

In a press statement, the Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, said that the meeting has discussed the preparations for a meeting of the high-level mechanism which is concerned with sustainable development goals for launching the national program for sustainable development.

She indicated that the meeting has discussed the major references of the sustainable development program, top of them are the National Dialogue Document, the 25-year strategy, the African Strategy 2063.

She said that the meeting underscored importance of the roles of Secretariat General for Strategic Planning and the Central Statistic Organ with regard to linking the plan and executive programs with the indicators.

Al-Dawalab pointed out that the meeting also touched on the role of the Ministry of Finance in funding the sustainable development goals in the coming period and implementing outcome of the international conference for funding the sustainable development goals.

She said that the meeting has underscored importance of the role of the National Population Fund and the Ministry of the Welfare and Social Security regarding the good coordination for holding the meeting of the mechanism and launching the national sustainable development program.

Sudan

German Charity Delivers Medical Care in Remote Sudan War Zone

Friday, April 7, is World Health Day and perhaps a reminder that easy access to healthcare is still far from universal.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.