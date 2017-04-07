Sudan: Geddaref State Signs Agreement With Blue Moon Company On Manufacturing of Export-Oriented Oilseeds

Geddaref — The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Abdullah Suleiman signed Thursday agreement on behalf of the Government of Geddaref State with the Chinese-Sudanese Blue Moon Company for Agriculture and Processing Industries for the establishment of an integrated complex for the manufacture of export-oriented oilseeds.

The Commissioner of Investment, Industry and Mining in the state Ali Omer Al-Sharif pointed out to the openness of the investment horizons in the state, stressing provision of all facilities for the establishment of investment projects in the state, calling the Blue Moon Company to attract Chinese investments to the state, referring to the strong desire of the Chinese-Sudanese Company to engage into the investment in state in the field of agriculture, Oilseeds production and establishment of grain manufacturing complex.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture and the Wali Representative pointed out that these projects would have an effective impact on the processing industries, stressing extension of all facilities that will help implement the project in the best way.