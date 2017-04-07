Sudan: Finance Minister Urges African Development Bank to Expedite Development Projects' Procedures and Credits

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas has called on the African Development Bank (AfDB) to provide aid, loans and grants in the coming period in line with the Bank's five initiatives to help Africa.

This came at the concluding meeting of the visit of the African Development Bank Vice President Dr. Albar Kaku.

The Minister of Finance said that the visit of the AfDB Vice-President came within the framework of the follow-up of the matrix agreed upon in the projects during the visit of the President of the African Development Bank recently to Sudan, urging AfDB to accelerate the procedures and credits of the projects being implemented through the commercial banks and their correspondents.

The minister called on the bank to send an economic expert to design the plan of Sudan renovation similar to the Marshall Plan, referring to the initiative of Arab food security to achieve food security for Arab countries, calling on the bank to finance projects to secure food for the African continent.

For his part, Dr. Kaku revealed allocation of funds to finance the comprehensive study of the railway project between Sudan and Ethiopia at the amount of $ 5 million, in addition to the financing of the electricity transmission line project from Ethiopia. The AfDB Vice-President acquainted the Minister of Finance with the position of pending and completed projects, revealing that the projects that have been implemented including the Darfur water project, improvement of livestock breeds at the University of Neyala, energy studies and the poverty combating project, pointing to the projects under implementation including youth empowerment program at $ 30 million, which is implemented through a separate unit at the Ministry of Agriculture and the legal support project at $ 1 million to defend Sudan in the international courts and to defend commercial loans as well as the anti-drought at the Horn of Africa Project at $ 45 million, the Capacity Building in Comprehensive Services Project$ 43 million and the Capacity Building in Public Finance and Macroeconomics Project$ at $ 35 million, the Capacity Building at the Domain of Education outcome Improvement Project at $ 23 million and the Project of Institutional Capacities and Improvement of Water Sector Reform at $ 2 million as well as the Capacity Building in the Field of Gender Participation in Peace and Economic Activities Project at an amount of $ 4.4 million, referring to the benefiting from the expertise of Kenana Sugar Company to enforce similar projects in African countries.