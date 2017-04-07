Sudan: President Al-Bashir Returns Home After Visit to Ethiopia

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, returned home Thursday after a three-day visit to Ethiopia at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, for discussing bilateral relations.

During the visit the two sides agreed on cementing the relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said in a press statement at Khartoum Airport that the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are at their best situation for comletion of the road linking the two countries and establishing the railway line to facilitate the movement of people and commodities.

On the regional axis, Prof. Ghandour disclosed that the two sides affirmed the importance of strengthening the IGAD, especially in fields of peace and security, adding that the two sides agreed on establishment of the Economic Organization of Horn of Africa which would include Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea.