6 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum and Addis Ababa Call for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Sudan and Ethiopia has called on the disputing sides in South Sudan State to abide by immediate cessation of hostilities and to refrain from violence as means for solving disputes in their country.

A joint communique issued by the end of talks in Addis Ababa between the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, pointed out that both Sudan and Ethiopia call on all parties in South Sudan State to stick to immediate cessation of hostilities and discard violence as a means for solving differences.

The two countries have demanded the concerned parties in South Sudan to abide the full implementation of the peace agreement and to engage in a national dialogue.

According to the joint communique, Sudan and Ethiopia have expressed their deep concern over the deteriorating conditions in South Sudan and called for allowing arrival of the humanitarian aid, without any preconditions, to the affected people.

Sudan and Ethiopian also expressed their concern on the acute humanitarian situation in the Horn of Africa Region and called for coordinated national, regional and international efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people.

Sudan

German Charity Delivers Medical Care in Remote Sudan War Zone

Friday, April 7, is World Health Day and perhaps a reminder that easy access to healthcare is still far from universal.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.