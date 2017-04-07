Sudan: Khartoum and Addis Ababa Call for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities

Addis Ababa — Sudan and Ethiopia has called on the disputing sides in South Sudan State to abide by immediate cessation of hostilities and to refrain from violence as means for solving disputes in their country.

A joint communique issued by the end of talks in Addis Ababa between the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, pointed out that both Sudan and Ethiopia call on all parties in South Sudan State to stick to immediate cessation of hostilities and discard violence as a means for solving differences.

The two countries have demanded the concerned parties in South Sudan to abide the full implementation of the peace agreement and to engage in a national dialogue.

According to the joint communique, Sudan and Ethiopia have expressed their deep concern over the deteriorating conditions in South Sudan and called for allowing arrival of the humanitarian aid, without any preconditions, to the affected people.

Sudan and Ethiopian also expressed their concern on the acute humanitarian situation in the Horn of Africa Region and called for coordinated national, regional and international efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people.