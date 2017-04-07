Photo: Lilian Mutavi/The Nation

Members of the Kenya County Government Workers Union confront Administration Police officers who were called in to quell a commotion over office space in November, 2016 (file photo).

Chaos rocked the City Hall on Friday morning as county executives and county assembly members fought over office space.

The two sides clashed over the ownership of office located on the fourth floor of the Northern Wing of City Hall.

BARRIER

This was after the county assembly allegedly erected a metallic barrier to block workers from Governor Evan Kidero's office from accessing the disputed office.

County Secretary Robert Ayisi on Friday said the barrier was put up last year after the House laid claim to the office.

The disputed office block houses the City county's Valuation Department.

"The office houses over 600 files, which the executive rely on to carry out their day-to-day business," Dr Ayisi told the Nation.

POLICE

He pointed an accusing finger at a top County Assembly official, who he claimed has been working to frustrate the county executive.

The executive had taken control of the contested space and workers were tearing down the wall by the time we went to press.

The clash saw police called in to restore order and the officers were manning the premises as the construction went on.

This is the second time the county executive and legislature are clashing over office space at the county headquarters.

SUPREMACY

On November 29, 2016, a sergeant-at-arms drew his gun and threatened to shoot Kenya County Government Workers Union members who were fighting members of the County Assembly for office space.

The fight broke out after the workers decided to bring down a wall put up to deny county staff access to offices claimed by MCAs.

For months now, members of the county assembly and executive staff have been fighting over office space in what seems to be a supremacy battle pitting the county executive against the legislature.