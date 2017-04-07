Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has welcomed the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that they be paid their withheld salaries and allowances for the 100 days they were on strike.

Secretary General Ouma Oluga stated that the directive should be honored by all players and employers to ensure medical services in public facilities are not paralysed.

He was speaking in Nyeri where he also appealed for the allocation of more funds to equip and supply hospitals with essential commodities.

"We just wish to sincerely thank the President for his expression of good will and good faith by giving a directive that says doctors should be paid their withheld salaries and allowances. This means that the doctors in the whole country are advised to be calm. There will be no interruption of services in hospitals following this directive," he stated.

His sentiments were echoed by his Central Branch counterpart Gor Kumar who thanked the President for ending the stalemate.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the President of this country for hearing the plea of doctors and ending this endless tag of war that is purposeless and energy sapping by asking the Governors to pay the doctors. We are grateful, thank you very much, he is a leader that knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. Thank you your Excellency," she stated.

The President had however, warned that the doctors will be fired if they go for another strike, saying they cannot continue to endanger the lives of Kenyans despite taking the hippocratic oath.

Governors had declared they would not pay the medics for the period they were on the streets demanding for better pay and working environment.

The Head of State said his government will pay doctors under the national government and asked governors to do the same to medics under county governments.

Doctors had last month warned of another round of strike after the government refused to pay them their salaries for the over three months.

KMPDU had cited malicious violation of the return to work formula signed on March 14.