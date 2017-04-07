6 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Seychelles, Kenya Cement Landmark Deals From Fisheries to Aviation

press release By PSCU

Nairobi — Seychelles President Danny Faure flew home from Nairobi today after a three-day State visit that triggered landmark agreement with Kenya ranging from fisheries to aviation.

He was seen off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior Government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohamed and Najib Balala.

In fisheries, Kenya and Seychelles agreed to enhance cooperation in processing, information and intelligence sharing and partnerships for the benefit of the two countries.

Seychelles offered to help establish a fisheries service in Kenya through direct employment and industrial internships.

On its part, Kenya will export livestock products to Seychelles, ranging from beef, lamb, goat, poultry, butter, ghee and powdered milk.

The two countries also boosted their cooperation in aviation with Kenya Airways signing a joint marketing agreement with Seychelles Tourism Board, which provides a framework for collaboration to promote intra-Africa tourism. KQ will also explore the possibilities of regular cargo freight flights to Seychelles.

Kenya and Seychelles also agreed to launch a Sea and Safari product to meet the tourism sector requirements with the focus being on jointly marketing the tourism products of the two countries.

The two countries also shared an MOU on joint promotion of tourism, planning, professional exchanges and training.

Following the Seychelles President's State Visit, the two countries also resolved to collaborate in joint surveillance, patrols and capacity building to boost marine security - especially in the Exclusive Economic Zones. Seychelles offered to work with Kenya in the establishment of Coast guards as a further step towards ensuring maritime security.

The two countries also agreed to collaborate in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking by scaling up their sharing of information and intelligence.

