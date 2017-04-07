7 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Halifa Sallah Casts His Vote

I voted for the best candidate who could serve this constituency and the nation says Halifa

Halifa Sallah the PDOIS Candidate for Serekunda Constituency noted that if the electorate accept him and his programmes then he would be hopeful of the victory. "I stood because I believe I have the comepentence and the experience to be albe to guide the executive in the enactment of laws and assessing the vital need of Gambian people. I believe that is the candidate I cast my vote for." Mr. Halifa Sallah was accompanied by his wife Madam Ida Jallow Sallah to cast their votes at the Plaza cinema

Halifa Sallah was responding to questions shortly when he cast his token. He noted that if he and his 22 PDOIS members are voted in to parliament they will hold the government accountable. "Issues I will be raising at the national assembly will include the road conditions, the Sandika, the youth and their conditions, lack of garage, water shortage that hit my electorate as some get up as early as 3 -4 am to queue for water. The national assembly is to monitor and tell the needs of the people to the government for better policy formulation." Mr. Sallah indicated that he could not say much about the voter turnout as he had just arrived to vote.

