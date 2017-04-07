South Africa: Anti-Zuma Truck 'Go-Slows' Block Traffic in Cape Town

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Anti-Zuma Protesters Take to the Streets in Cape Town

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Plumstead in Cape Town in protest against President Jacob Zuma who dismissed Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from their ministerial positions during a controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

Trucks bearing banners saying "Zuma must go" have blocked traffic on some of Cape Town's main highways, as part of nationwide protests against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.

Photographs of a few of the trucks show the vehicles in groups of three, driving next to each other, with several cars backed up behind them.

City traffic spokesperson Maxime Bezuidenhout confirmed that some of the trucks had blocked the Airport Approach road, towards the N2.

She confirmed that another set of trucks were being driven very slowly on the N1 incoming, after Sable Road.

A third set was on Jakes Gerwel Drive, just before the N1.

Traffic along these routes was moving very slowly.

However, other routes, including main ones into the city centre, were free-flowing.

Meanwhile, several anti-Zuma protesters had started gathering outside St George's Cathedral in the city centre.

More were expected to march to, and gather outside, Parliament later on Friday.

Source: News24