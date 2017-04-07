7 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Payment Delays Cited As Major Hindrance to Contractors

By Rose Athumani

The government should work with contractors to establish a Security of Payment Act that will benefit contractors, beneficiaries of public projects and the government itself.

This recommendation is contained in a study commissioned by the Tanzania Civil Engineering and Contractors Association (TACECA) presented to stakeholders yesterday.

Fear of being blacklisted and suspended from getting government projects as a result of pressing for the payments, was among reasons given by the stakeholders in the construction industry.

The study on how to deal with government delay of payments to contractors sought to identify the root cause and impact of delayed payments in the construction sector and develop mitigating strategies.

Presenting the study findings, Head of the Economic Department at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Jehovaness Aikaeli said contractors fear enforcing contractual and legal procedures to continue keeping the good relationship with the government which is the only major client with construction projects.

"It also emerged that politics and corruption influence on the way the contracts are obtained or rewarded, which makes it difficult to enforce contractual and legal procedures," Dr Aikeli noted.

Citing experience from other countries visited during the study, Dr Aikaeli noted that Malaysia enactment of the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication Act (CIPAA) of 2012 has solved the problem of late payments.

While in Singapore, the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act of 2006 and the presence of Building and Construction Authority (BCA) which oversees the construction industry and initiated the establishment of security of payment solved the problem.

The study which is basically views from various stakeholders in the industries, proposed the need to review the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Act to cover entire project cycle including monitoring and evaluation. It also proposed that contractors unite and speak as one voice which will put them in a strong position for collective bargaining especially on contractual timely payments.

