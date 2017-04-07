Tanzania: The Aga Khan Hospital Opens Its Doors in Mbagala

The Aga Khan Institution of Health Service Tanzania yesterday launched a new dispensary at Mbagala Zakhiem in Temeke municipality in Dar es Salaam region in a move to improve provision of quality health care services to the community.

Speaking during the launching event, Aga Khan Health Service, East Africa, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Sulaiman Shahabuddin said their goal is to invest in the health sector at various areas in a bid to support the government in improving the health service sector in Tanzania and build a nation of healthy people.

At the same occasion, the Acting District Medical Officer (DMO) in Temeke, Martha Macha, said the government will cooperate with the institution to make sure the health service in the country is improving.

She insisted on the institution to use their dispensaries in providing quality health services to the community according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

"Through these dispensaries I hope you will provide quality health services that are friendly to the people, according to the guidelines of the relevant ministry. Thank you for supporting the government because you are doing the right thing at the right time," she said.

According to her, Temeke municipality has a large population of people compared to the number of health centres existing.

She said the launched dispensary will help the residents of Mbagala to get quality health services at affordable cost to people of all levels.