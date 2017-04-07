7 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: The Aga Khan Hospital Opens Its Doors in Mbagala

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmy Lwangili

The Aga Khan Institution of Health Service Tanzania yesterday launched a new dispensary at Mbagala Zakhiem in Temeke municipality in Dar es Salaam region in a move to improve provision of quality health care services to the community.

Speaking during the launching event, Aga Khan Health Service, East Africa, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Sulaiman Shahabuddin said their goal is to invest in the health sector at various areas in a bid to support the government in improving the health service sector in Tanzania and build a nation of healthy people.

At the same occasion, the Acting District Medical Officer (DMO) in Temeke, Martha Macha, said the government will cooperate with the institution to make sure the health service in the country is improving.

She insisted on the institution to use their dispensaries in providing quality health services to the community according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

"Through these dispensaries I hope you will provide quality health services that are friendly to the people, according to the guidelines of the relevant ministry. Thank you for supporting the government because you are doing the right thing at the right time," she said.

According to her, Temeke municipality has a large population of people compared to the number of health centres existing.

She said the launched dispensary will help the residents of Mbagala to get quality health services at affordable cost to people of all levels.

Tanzania

Govt Moved 2,000 Officials to New Capital City Dodoma

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday reiterated the government's resolve to effectively make Dodoma Tanzania's new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.