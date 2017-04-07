Tanzania: Wife Battery - 'Polite' Way When Men Ask for Food in Tarime

analysis

Tarime — Some men in Tarime District, Mara Region are reportedly beating up their wives as a way of 'asking' for food, routinely making such demands after consuming traditional alcohol.

Mrs Susana Samwel, the chairperson at a sub-village in Ng'ereng're village of Tarime District said this during an antigender based violence (GBV) capacity training for village and ward leaders held here recently.

The training which involved 30 village and leaders from Regicheri and Nyakonga wards was organised by the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) .

"This training will help us to mobilise our people to do away with GBV acts especially men who beat their women demanding food by force when they are drunk," Mrs Samwel told reporters at the sidelines of the training. The three-day training further involved sub-villages from the two wards.

"The aim is to enable leaders of wards, villages and subvillages so that they can tackle GBV acts in their areas", Mr Simon Birari, the training coordinator at community level, said. He said capacity building training for these was 'imperative' in ending GBV acts.

The participants welcomed the initiative and promised to step out 'up-front' and combat acts of GBV such as beatings, child marriages and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Ms Agnes Minja, the Acting Ward Executive Officer of Regicheri Ward said the capacity training would greatly help create awareness against GBV in the district now rated with 'high' caseload of FGM within Mara region.

TGNP is striving to tackle obstacles that hamper efforts being made to bring gender equality in the area. At the same time, community leaders from the areas also declared a fresh battle against gender GBV after attending a crucial workshop also organised by TGNP.

The three-day workshop was held last week at a hotel in Tarime town. "Tarime without FGM and child marriage is possible," the leaders said in part. The workshop was also attended by officials from the Association Termination of Female Genital Mutilation (ATFM) Masanga Centre, the most famous association fighting FGM in the region.

ATFGM Masanga saved over 300 girls from undergoing FGM during the critical month of December, last year, when FGM was widely conducted in the region. Although authorities in Tarime estimate that about 800 girls were subjected to the harmful cut in December, last year, alone.

Mr Valerian Mgani, the Project Manager at ATFGM Masanga centre welcomed the TGNP initiative saying that joint efforts from key community leaders will help to combat FGM and other GBV acts in the area.

Ms Rehema Mwateba, a member of TGNP, said the workshop was also designed to broaden the understanding of participants on the issues sex and gender.