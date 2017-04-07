Nigeria: #BBNaija - Show's 5 Top Finalists Thank Nigerians for Voting

Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) 2017 five top finalists have expressed gratitude to viewers for their votes in the ongoing TV reality show which has entered its final week.

The show which started on January 22, generated 11 million votes from viewers during the April 2 eviction show.

Bisola, Tboss, DebbieRise, Marvis and Efe the last man standing, took turns to bear their minds during their diary sessions on Monday evening with 'Biggie', owner of the house.

DebbieRise said that the last week in the house was different from the others calling it exciting and positive.

She said it was her discipline and compassion that brought her this far adding that she would give her best to ensure she took home the grand prize.

The guitar girl mentioned her friend, Tboss as her main competition, "because she is an amazing, caring, beautiful and homely person and she has everything it takes to win.

Another housemate, Bisola said the mood in the house was calm adding that everyone felt a strong sense of relief and accomplishment after making it to the last week.

She stressed that they (Five finalists) are winners in respective of who emerges the winner on Sunday April 9.

Bisola recounted how she had auctioned for Big Brother countless times and smiled broadly when she was picked to participate in the ongoing series adding, "I don suffer for this life and I really don't want to go back to that."

Marvis on the other hand thanked and appreciated Biggie for the experience and that she was going to miss everything.

She said Bisola though a friend, remain her toughest competition; she also said she was grateful for the opportunity to be in the show which according to her has fast track her career in showbiz as an actress.

Tboss on her part said Big Brother had made her a fighter and that she was realising what it takes to be a fighter.

She said Marvis was her biggest threat in the game.

Efe, the only man among four ladies said he had a fighter's spirit and added that Bisola was his biggest threat.

He also commended her (Bisola) for being a competitive, honest and outspoken person just like he is.

Earlier, the housemate had hosted Nigerian popular song writer, singer and performer, David Adeleke.

He came with 'sushi' and champagne in tow to pay the housemates a visit.

The usual tour of the house was done before everyone settled down in the dining area and popped open the bottle of champagne.

Davido discussed the merits of being true to oneself and pointed out that he made more money in mere months than he had made over the years after deciding to go local and champion his course.

He asked the housemates what they planned to do with the N25 million naira after winning.

Bisola said she would like to go to a film school.

While Debie-Rise and Efe said they would want to push their music career to the next level, Tboss revealed that if she won, she would like to have her own talk show.

Marvis who was a protocol officer at an oil and gas company before coming to the house said she would like to open a bar.

After listening to them, the self acclaimed 'Omo Baba Lowu' told them that no matter what their dreams were, it was imperative that they make careful choices and not get overwhelmed.

According to him, if overwhelmed they would wake wake up and not realise where the money went.

"You make all these plans and then when the money comes, its different; I spent one million dollars in three months."

At that point the buzzer sounded and everyone said their goodbyes.

The winner will take home the grand prize of 25 million naira and a Kia Sorrento SUV.