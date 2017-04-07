Botswana: Khama Meets Mantashe

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama yesterday hosted African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Mr Gwede Mantashe in his capacity as the leader of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)

Speaking in an interview, Mr Mantashe stated that the meeting was meant to strengthen relationships between BDP and ANC, share ideas and experiences, adding that South Africa was going through restlessness because of the cabinet reshuffle, which he said Botswana could use as a case study.

He said the reshuffle had been received with mixed views, some of which were presented as if that South Africa was going through political instability, which he said was not the case.

Mr Mantashe said Botswana had contributed immensely to the freedom of the South Africans, which goes back to the times when Gaborone was a safe haven for freedom fighters.

"Our relationship is very strong, which is why we always come back to nurture it by sharing these life experiences and lessons," he said.

The secretary general highlighted that the party in government always faced struggles and opposition from the public, stating however that with BDP having been in power for over 50 years, the party handled the challenges well.

For his part, BDP secretary general, Mr Botsalo Ntuane said ANC's visit represented a huge milestone in strengthening the relationship between the two parties.

He concurred that Botswana had contributed immensely to South Africa's freedom, having been a corridor to the rest of Africa.

He stated that they discussed political party education and how they could improve the strong ties that already existed.

Mr Ntuane said going forward the two parties agreed that there would be more interactions of this kind.

"We feed off each other in terms of lessons, we are inseparable," he noted.

Source : BOPA