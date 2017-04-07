South Africa: Mcnulty Shows His Class Despite Conditions

After two days of near perfect weather, apart from the expected coastal wind, the rain arrived at Plettenberg Bay Country Club.

Those teeing off very early enjoyed a brief dry spell, but it wasn't long until the rain arrived and it stayed throughout the day's play.

Despite the less than ideal conditions, Mark McNulty showed once again just how great a golfer he is with seven birdies on his way to a 5-under 67 with the only blip on his card being a double bogey on the 17th.

McNulty stands at 13-under par with 18 holes remaining.

Denis Watson, during his acceptance into the Southern African Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech the night before, emphasised the high regard in which McNulty is held on the Champions Tour.

"Mark, I've spoken to a few of the guys over there hearing how you're playing, they're not looking forward to you coming back over there and beating them again," said Watson.

James Kingston, runner-up in the Sharjah Senior Masters last week, will be looking to put the pressure on McNulty early on in Friday's final round. Kingston is 7-under after an impressive 71, one of only five players to go under par for the day.

As was the case on Day 2, Roger Wessels once again played well and were it not for a double bogey on 18, he would be in a share in second with Kingston. As it stands he sits two shots ahead of Michael Green who shot the second-best score of the day to move to 3-under for the championship.

The story of Day 4 is going to be whether McNulty can continue his dominant display, or will Kingston and Wessels pull themselves closer to make it interesting heading into the final few holes.

