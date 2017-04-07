Namibia, Malaysia Level in Bowls Series

NAMIBIA and Malaysia are tied at one-all following their second unofficial bowls test match in Windhoek on Thursday.

Malaysia won the first test on Wednesday 10-6, but Namibia struck back with a victory at Eros Bowls Club on Thursday. The final test will be played in Walvis Bay on Saturday.

Malaysia is using the series as a warm-up for their series against South Africa next week.

In the first Test on Wednesday, Namibia and Malaysia shared the men's encounter 4-4, but Malaysia won the women's encounter 6-2.

Namibia's Men's Pairs team of Will Esterhuizen and Douw Calitz beat their Malaysian opponents 14-13, while Namibia's Trips team of Graham Snyman, Piet Appollis and Axel Krahenbuhl beat their Malaysian opponents 20-15.

Namibia's Will Esterhuizen, however, lost his Men's Singles match 21-18, while the Namibian Fours team of Snyman, Calitz, Appollis and Krahenbuhl lost the Fours match 24-11.

Namibia's Women's Fours team of Lesley Vermeulen, Sheena du Toit, Renetta de Kock and Amanda Steenkamp won their encounter 16-15, but Malaysia won the other women's matches.

Namibia's Marietjie van den Bergh lost the Singles 21-20; Van der Bergh and Steenkamp lost the Pairs 21-12; and Vermeulen, Du Toit and De Lock lost the Trips 22-9.

Namibia, however, made a great comeback to win the second test on Thursday 11-5.

Steven Peake won the Men's Singles 21-20; Graham Snyman and Schalk van Wyk won the Pairs 19-14; and Snyman, Van Wyk, Johan Jacobs and Dave Gibbons won the Men's Fours 20-19. Namibia's Jacobs, Gibbons and Peake, however, lost the Men's Trips 23-10.

Marietjie van den Bergh won the Women's Singles 21-5, while Lesley Vermeulen, Diane Voigts, Amanda Steenkamp and Anjuleen Viljoen won the Women's Fours 17-11.

Van den Bergh and Viljoen drew the Women's Pairs 15-15, while Vermeulen, Voigts and Steenkamp lost the Women's Trips 16-15.