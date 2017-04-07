South Africa: Le Clos Qualifies for World Champs 200m Fly

Olympic medallist Chad le Clos raced to his second FINA World Championships qualifying time in his favourite event, the 200m butterfly.

According to the SASCOC website, after four days of competition, South Africa's top swimmers displayed no signs of slowing down on Thursday as the FINA World Championships qualification times continue to pour in at the SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban.

Now based in Cape Town, Le Clos' time of 1:55.00 saw him claim gold, over four seconds ahead of Myles Brown, who ended with a time of 1:59.77. Uitenhage's Alard Basson was third in 2:03.86.

Le Clos, who won the 200m butterfly in London Olympics in 2012, finished outside the medals in fourth place in Rio last year.

On Wednesday, Le Clos set an impressive qualification time of 1:46.84 in the final of the 200m freestyle. Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Olympic medallist Cameron van der Burgh was once again in top form as he sped to the finish in the 50m breaststroke, claiming his second gold medal of the championships in 27.17 ahead of Brad Tandy's 28.16 and Jared Pike's 28.34. Tatjana Schoenmaker led the charge in her 50m breaststroke race and emerged with the gold in 31.61 ahead of Kaylene Corbett in 32.02 and Tara-Lynn Nicholas in 32.44.Friday ' s heats will start at 10:00 and the finals at 18:00. Qualifying times after Thursday's action

Cameron van der Burgh - 100m breaststroke - 59.73

Chad le Clos - 200m freestyle - 1:46.84, 200m butterfly - 1:55.00

Myles Brown - 200m freestyle - 1:47.55

6th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships (26 qualifying times so far):

Dune Coetzee - 100m butterfly - 1:01.04, 200m freestyle - 2:03.90

Kate Beavon - 200m freestyle - 2:03.13

Jarryd Baxter - 400m freestyle - 3:51.85, 200m freestyle - 1:50.45

Chad Michau - 800m freestyle - 8:22.99

Timothy Sates - 200m freestyle (SF) - 1:52.94

Rebecca Meder - 200m individual medley - 2:16.24, 1500m freestyle - 16.49.77, 200m freestyle - 2:02.94

Jenna Pearse - 200m freestyle (SF) - 2:05.89

Abi Meder - 1500m freestyle - 17:08.15

Gabi Grobler - 200m individual medley - 2:19.83, 200m freestyle (SF) - 2:05.64

Christina Mundell - 200m individual medley (SF) - 2:20.51, 100m breaststroke (SF) - 1:11.56

Michael Houlie - 100m breaststroke - 1:03.20

Daniel Swanepoel - 100m breaststroke -1:03.07

Bryce Skea- 100m breaststroke -1:03.07

Duncan Rudolph- 100m breaststroke (SF) -1:03.36

Bailey Musgrave- 100m breaststroke (SF) -1:03.56

Kaylene Corbett - 100m breaststroke - 1:09.46

Hanim Abrahams - 100m breaststroke - 1:11.18

Mariella Venter - 100m backstroke - 1:01.53, 200m backstroke (SF) - 2:13.52

Inge Weidemann - 50m freestyle - 26.26

Deaf Olympics Qualifiers (seven qualifying times so far):

Cornelle Loubser - 50 & 100m butterfly

Mark Roach - 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle

Pierre Dellieu - 50m freestyle

Credence Pattinson - 400m freestyle, 50 and 100m backstroke

World Para Swimming Qualifiers (seven qualifying times so far):

David Klopper S2 - 100m backstroke

Christian Sudie S7, SB7, SM7 - 50m butterfly

Franco Smit S12 - 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke

Alani Ferreira S13 - 400m freestyle & 100m breaststroke

Christelle Kriel S14 - 100m butterfly

Source: Sport24