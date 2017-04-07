Zimbabwe: Masiyiwa Opens Up On Daughter's Cancer Fight

Econet Wireless founder, Strive Masiyiwa, has opened up about his family struggle with cancer adding their harrowing experience has made him accept an invitation to work with Former US President George W Bush.

Writing on his Facebook page, Masiyiwa revealed how his daughter had had to suspend university for a year as she battled cancer.

"It all started with my daughter saying she had a persistent dry cough," said the UK-based telecoms entrepreneur.

"My wife insisted they go to the doctor immediately. She was found to have a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her chest! My daughter had to suspend university for a year.

"Our whole family organized its life around her treatment. The other children were always taking turns to ensure continuous support. Above all, we prayed without ceasing.

"Those who know my wife: #AfricanLionessRoar! There were times during the treatment when our daughter slept every night in my wife's arms. My wife never complained or cried in despair... Just prayed, encouraged, strengthened."

"Our prayer partners and friends, including my daughter's friends at her university, were absolutely amazing: God bless you all to eternity!"

Relief came recently when the family was advised by doctors that the cancer was completely gone.

"A few weeks ago, I went to see a doctor with one of my daughters. She is 22 years old. It was just the two of us.

"The doctor welcomed us both with real excitement (saying): 'Today is exactly one year since your remission. You are totally free of cancer'.

"He was as excited as we were. My daughter and I shrilled with joy, and we thanked God profusely.

"It had been a year-long battle against a cancer known as lymphoma. We are a family of faith and we never doubted that we would beat this thing.

"My daughter is a mighty woman of faith even from when she was a child. It is how we trained our children."

Masiyiwa said he has since agreed to work with former president Bush on a campaign against cancer.

"One day whilst we were in the middle of this battle, I got a call from the office of former US President George W Bush.

"He told me he'd followed my campaign against the spread of Ebola. He asked me if I'd be interested in a campaign to help stop the spread of a cancer called CERVICAL CANCER.

"In all humility, we could not have stopped Ebola without the contribution of President Obama. Incidentally, he's the one who had suggested to President Bush to approach me as part of a program of ambassadors to build awareness."