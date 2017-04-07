GolfRSA Elite Squad player Kaiyuree Moodley claimed the 2017 Nomads SA Girl's Rose Bowl Championship in a come from behind performance at Royal Durban Golf Club this week.

After playing the first two rounds in gale force winds and posting rounds of 80 and 82, the 15-year-old Gauteng junior was three shots behind 36-hole leader and two-time defending champion Catherine Lau from Gauteng North.

Moodley built good form coming into the event with third-place finishes in the Curro SA Juniors International and the Western Province Women's Amateur Championship in March and made the most of more forgiving weather conditions in the final round to storm past the frontrunners.

The petite Bryanston golfer offset bogeys at eight and 15 with a trio of birdies at 10, 13 and 14 for a final round one-under-par 71 to triumph on winning score of 15 under 234.

Moodley edged out former champion Chiara Contomathios from Wanderers by one shot and finished two strokes clear of Ekurhuleni duo Kiera Floyd and Caitlyn Macnab.

Elham Shaik from Royal Durban carded rounds of 88, 91 and 97 to win the B-Division by two shots from Demi Lamp on 276, while Kamaya Moodliar from Umhlali took the C-Division honour on 42 points.

Picture of a triumphant Moodley with Nomads representative Mark Burmeister courtesy of GolfRSA

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION RESULTS

234 Kaiyuree Moodley 80 82 72

235 Chiara Contomathios 79 81 75

236 Kiera Floyd 87 79 70; Caitlyn Macnab 78 84 74

238 Chloe Royston 81 79 78

240 Kajal Mistry 80 82 78

242 Woo-Ju Son 85 79 78

244 Catherine Lau 78 81 85

245 Casandra Hall 84 82 79; Brittney-Fay Berger 83 82 80

246 Cara Ford 78 82 86

247 Crystal Beukes 79 82 86

248 Chante Van Zyl 81 84 83

250 Symone Henriques 87 79 84

251 Kaylah Williams 81 87 83

252 Jordan Rothman 86 83 83

253 Jenefer Haw 89 82 82

257 Aaliyah Abrahams 85 87 85

259 Nomkhosi Mthiyane 86 88 85; Samantha Whateley 85 90 84

262 Zane Naude 88 85 89

263 Chante Boonstra 93 88 82

264 Petrone Rudolph 92 90 82

270 Kera Healey 97 93 80; Cleo Jordaan 95 88 87; Shanice De Gee 94 88 88

271 Megan Kraft 94 91 86

277 Holly Lau 96 92 89

280 Mari Stroh 95 93 92

B-DIVISION RESULTS

276 Elham Shaik 88 91 97

278 Demi Lamp 96 96 86

279 Charlize Coetzer 93 92 94

280 Anika Smit 99 96 85; Isabella Crafford 94 97 89; Cameron Seboa 93 93 94

281 Marlie Smit 94 98 89

285 Kim Turgut 102 91 92; Kayla Paulsen 98 94 93

287 Nicola Schoeman 105 90 92

290 Katya Henriques 95 96 99

296 Marine Legentil 102 100 94

297 Francesca Evans 99 104 94

303 Dimpho Mhlongo 105 101 97

304 Simone Ferreira 103 93 108

308 Christan Booysen 108 96 104

322 Ashleigh Seboa 114 102 106

323 Boitumelo Mashigo 110 111 102

DQ Senayah Moodliar 95 DQ 86

C-DIVISION RESULTS

42 Kamaya Moodliar

37 Nikita Bossr

35 Mikah Poonawassy

32 Amy Fletcher

30 Kristen Jakobsen; Lucy Norton

23 Tyla Humby

WD Lané Weenink