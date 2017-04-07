GolfRSA Elite Squad player Kaiyuree Moodley claimed the 2017 Nomads SA Girl's Rose Bowl Championship in a come from behind performance at Royal Durban Golf Club this week.
After playing the first two rounds in gale force winds and posting rounds of 80 and 82, the 15-year-old Gauteng junior was three shots behind 36-hole leader and two-time defending champion Catherine Lau from Gauteng North.
Moodley built good form coming into the event with third-place finishes in the Curro SA Juniors International and the Western Province Women's Amateur Championship in March and made the most of more forgiving weather conditions in the final round to storm past the frontrunners.
The petite Bryanston golfer offset bogeys at eight and 15 with a trio of birdies at 10, 13 and 14 for a final round one-under-par 71 to triumph on winning score of 15 under 234.
Moodley edged out former champion Chiara Contomathios from Wanderers by one shot and finished two strokes clear of Ekurhuleni duo Kiera Floyd and Caitlyn Macnab.
Elham Shaik from Royal Durban carded rounds of 88, 91 and 97 to win the B-Division by two shots from Demi Lamp on 276, while Kamaya Moodliar from Umhlali took the C-Division honour on 42 points.
Picture of a triumphant Moodley with Nomads representative Mark Burmeister courtesy of GolfRSA
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION RESULTS
234 Kaiyuree Moodley 80 82 72
235 Chiara Contomathios 79 81 75
236 Kiera Floyd 87 79 70; Caitlyn Macnab 78 84 74
238 Chloe Royston 81 79 78
240 Kajal Mistry 80 82 78
242 Woo-Ju Son 85 79 78
244 Catherine Lau 78 81 85
245 Casandra Hall 84 82 79; Brittney-Fay Berger 83 82 80
246 Cara Ford 78 82 86
247 Crystal Beukes 79 82 86
248 Chante Van Zyl 81 84 83
250 Symone Henriques 87 79 84
251 Kaylah Williams 81 87 83
252 Jordan Rothman 86 83 83
253 Jenefer Haw 89 82 82
257 Aaliyah Abrahams 85 87 85
259 Nomkhosi Mthiyane 86 88 85; Samantha Whateley 85 90 84
262 Zane Naude 88 85 89
263 Chante Boonstra 93 88 82
264 Petrone Rudolph 92 90 82
270 Kera Healey 97 93 80; Cleo Jordaan 95 88 87; Shanice De Gee 94 88 88
271 Megan Kraft 94 91 86
277 Holly Lau 96 92 89
280 Mari Stroh 95 93 92
B-DIVISION RESULTS
276 Elham Shaik 88 91 97
278 Demi Lamp 96 96 86
279 Charlize Coetzer 93 92 94
280 Anika Smit 99 96 85; Isabella Crafford 94 97 89; Cameron Seboa 93 93 94
281 Marlie Smit 94 98 89
285 Kim Turgut 102 91 92; Kayla Paulsen 98 94 93
287 Nicola Schoeman 105 90 92
290 Katya Henriques 95 96 99
296 Marine Legentil 102 100 94
297 Francesca Evans 99 104 94
303 Dimpho Mhlongo 105 101 97
304 Simone Ferreira 103 93 108
308 Christan Booysen 108 96 104
322 Ashleigh Seboa 114 102 106
323 Boitumelo Mashigo 110 111 102
DQ Senayah Moodliar 95 DQ 86
C-DIVISION RESULTS
42 Kamaya Moodliar
37 Nikita Bossr
35 Mikah Poonawassy
32 Amy Fletcher
30 Kristen Jakobsen; Lucy Norton
23 Tyla Humby
WD Lané Weenink