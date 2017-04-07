Mauritius: Launching of Anti-Influenza Vaccination Exercise 2017

press release

The anti-influenza vaccination exercise for the winter season 2017 kicked off on 5 April 2017 at the Municipal Council of Vacoas/Phoenix in the presence of Minister of Social Security and Reform Institutions, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou.

The vaccination exercise covers persons aged 60 and above, children with disabilities attending specialised schools, and persons of charitable institutions. It is being carried out simultaneously at Highlands Community Centre and at the Farmers Service Centre, St Pierre.

In his address, the Minister stated that the vaccination campaign which will be carried out over a period of one month will cover different regions of the island to ensure coverage of the whole country. For this year, the Ministry is targeting some 75 000 persons, he added.

Minister Sinatambou also pointed out that his Ministry in collaboration with Senior Citizens Council, Social Welfare and Community Centres, Citizens' Advice Bureaux, and Mauritius Post are carrying out campaigns to sensitise the elderly on the need of being vaccinated.

Moreover, he recalled that his Ministry has since 2001, been providing anti-influenza vaccines to all the elderly and children with disabilities in order to prevent complications as they are more prone to influenza and to promote a healthy lifestyle among them. The vaccination exercise would also be carried out in Rodrigues.