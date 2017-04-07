Zimbabwe: Mujuru Reaches Out to Tsvangirai

Photo: The Standard

Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru (file photo).

National People's Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru has finally endorsed MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai leadership of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) opposition coalition.

There had been conflicting statements from the former State vice president's camp over her continued participation in NERA.

Last week her two top Mujuru aides Jealousy Mawarire and Gift Nyandoro exchanged blows over the party's position in the coalition.

The two fought after their party had snubbed the March 22 NERA demonstration in Harare where a number of opposition political parties endorsed Tsvangirai to lead the coalition.

However, addressing hundreds of people gathered at the Freedom Square in the capital, Wednesday for a NERA feedback meeting, a senior official with the Mujuru's NPP said they respected Tsvangirai "for his opposition politics experience".

"I want the MDC-T guys here present to go and tell Save (Morgan Tsvangirai) that NPP appreciates the great experience you have in the opposition politics," said NPP's Munyaradzi Banda.

"We in the NPP understand the other side because we have been with them (Zanu PF) for a long time and if combine these experiences we will win the next election," said Banda.

He continued; "I have come here to inform you that we are together in this struggle for a new Zimbabwe, we are together in NERA and in this coalition.

"AS a senior NPP member we have given our President Joice Mujuru the task and responsibility of partaking in NERA with other political party leaders and we are behind everything they discuss and whatever the decisions they make.

"We have no problems with everything they would have discussed and agreed upon and that is why we are here today."

Banda said he was not afraid of being maimed by the State security agents for "my not liking Mugabe".

"To hell with Mugabe, and I do not like him neither does he like me. So, I want to tell his security that there is no reason to follow me because I do not have anything to do with him."