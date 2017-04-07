7 April 2017

The Patriot (Gaborone)

Botswana: BNF Are Cry-Babies - Mantashe

The Secretary General of the South Africa's ruling party - the African National Congress (ANC) - Gwede Mantashe has accused Botswana National Front (BNF) of always complaining when they visit Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leadership.

In a brief interview after the lunch hosted by Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Mantashe said BNF, which they have bilateral relationship with always complain when they come for talks with BDP leadership. "They behave as if we are in a polygamous relationship with them. We don't need to explain ourselves to them why we visit the BDP," said Mantashe.

He said they always sent a delegation when invited to BNF events, and recently the former Deputy Secretary General Thandi Modise attended one of their (BNF) events. "Sometimes I wonder if they really want ANC or its Secretary General," he hit out. On their relationship with BDP with whom they share membership to Socialism International; Mantashe said it is going to be difficult for anyone to break that relationship. "Our first congress was held in Lobatse while our party was still banned in South Africa and many Batswana were killed for giving us political refugee," said Mantashe.

