Tanzania: State Pledges to Reinforce Justice Delivery Organs

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa assured here yesterday that the government will strengthen all justice delivery institutions in the country to ensure citizens get their rights timely.

Among the institutions lined up for strengthening are the Judiciary, office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the police, prisons and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Moving his office's budget estimates for the 2017/2018 fiscal year, the premier challenged the judiciary to continue performing its statutory duties effectively, including disposing of cases, which are still pending in various courts in the country.

He said recently the performance of the judiciary has gradually been improving, saying in the year 2016/2017, the judiciary determined a total of 279,331 out of 335,962 cases filed at all levels, which is equivalent to 83.1 per cent.

Mr Majaliwa pointed out that apart from case disposal, the judiciary has extended its services closer to the people, through renovation and construction of the High Court buildings in Tanga and Dar es Salaam.

Furthermore, rehabilitation works at the High Court building in Mbeya region was going on, while construction of District and Primary Courts in Kibaha, Coastal Region has been completed and inaugurated. "It is my hope that in the 2017/2018 financial year, the judiciary will continue with its duties more efficiently to reduce the piling up of cases pending in courts," he charged.

He was, however, quick to point out that for the judiciary to perform its functions effectively, the government will also have a close support to the investigation and prosecution machineries.

On the war against corruption, the Premier said that the PCCB has managed to rescue over 9.75bn/- following operations conducted so far. He said the government was firmly fighting corruption and will neither condone nor tolerate corrupt elements.

He said measures taken against corruption since the fifth phase government came into power in November 2015 have also won recognition from international organisations dealing with different researches on corruption issues in the world.

Mr Majaliwa pointed out that information by Transparency International Organisation in its research on the state of corruption in 2016 has shown that the level of bribery activities continue to decline in the country.

The premier pointed out further that in 2016/2017 fiscal year, the government, through PCCB, investigated 306 bribery case files and secured consent of the DPP to prosecute 104 cases. During the same period, he said, PCCB prosecuted 674 cases, including 182 new cases, with 97 accused convicted and jailed Continues on Page 3 or fined.