7 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Commends EU Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: State House/Daily News
President John Magufuli bids farewell to European Union Head of Delegation, Ambassador Roeland van de Geer after their talks at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

President John Magufuli has commended the European Union (EU) Ambassador in the country, Roeland Van de Geerna, for their commitment to support the country's industrial economy drive and development projects.

The support includes 500bn/- to be issued for development projects in the coming four years, which President Magufuli said was proof of good bilateral relations between the two.

He commended the EU when he held talks with Ambassador Roeland Van de Geerna who also pledged 1.2bn euros for industrial economy drive especially in the areas of agriculture and power generation.

"I am happy that our bilateral relations are pegged on key areas for Tanzanians, I assure you that the financial support will be well spent and bring out the expected results," said Dr Magufuli.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communication, pointed out that the EU Ambassador praised President Magufuli's leadership in addressing issues of good governance and economic development initiative as he promised of the block's continued support.

Meanwhile, Mr Magufuli held discussions with the Israeli Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Yahel Vilan, and expressed the country's commitment to extend bilateral relations between the two countries in avenues of investment, trade, tourism promotion and social services improvement.

To make it work, President Magufuli said his government decided to open an embassy in Israel and asked him to pass over his message to Israeli Premier, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, on the need to see into possibilities of opening their embassy in Tanzania too.

"Let the bilateral relationship benefit our two countries' citizens, I am happy with the information that more than 200 tourists will soon fly direct from Tel Aviv to Tanzania.

I welcome investors as well," said the President. The Israeli Ambassador, Yahel Vilan and his entourage were impressed by the support during their tour whereas they met with a number of government officials and pledged construction of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma by the end of this year.

Tanzania

Govt Moved 2,000 Officials to New Capital City Dodoma

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday reiterated the government's resolve to effectively make Dodoma Tanzania's new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.