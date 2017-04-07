Tanzania: Levies On Cash Crops Abolished

Dodoma — Cotton, tea and coffee growers have all reasons to smile following the abolishment of several impeding levies and fees on the cash crops.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced the government's resolve to scrap off the levies that were threatening to cripple the agricultural sector as he unveiled his office's budget estimates for the 2017/2018 fiscal year here yesterday.

The scrapped levies included the 450,000/- ginners paid as Uhuru Torch contribution and 250,000/- meeting fee that the district councils used to collect from cotton buyers. Mr Majaliwa further said the government had abolished the 800,000/- fire and rescue levy in tea and 250 US dollar (over 500,000/-) coffee processing fee.

He said the move to boost agricultural sector was in line with government's pledges to farmers, stating that the government had also improved warehouse receipt system, raising the cashwenut prices to a record 3,800/- from 1,200/- per kilogramme.

In his budget speech, the premier recapped the government's resolve to fight corruption, drug abuse and build a strong and competitive economy as the country aspires to become a semi-industrial middle income nation.

He boasted of successes achieved in various sectors during the first year of President John Magufuli's administration, promising improved performance next financial year.

Provision of free primary and secondary education, rural electrification, improved discipline in the public sector, increasing revenue collections and management of public funds are some of the achievements. Other feats, according to Mr Majaliwa, are improved economic and social services and execution of the government's first phase of relocating the capital to Dodoma.

He asked the parliament to approve 171,664,055,000/- for his office, with 74,643,339,000/- recurrent expenses and 97,020,716,000/- for development.

The premier also pleaded with the lawmakers to endorse 121,652,262,000/- budget for the Parliament Fund, with 114,452,262,000/- budgeted for recurrent and 7,200,000,000/- for development spending.

He said his office's budget strives to fulfil the ruling party's 2015 election manifesto, the five-year national development plan, President Magufuli's pledges during his campaigns and the presidential directives during the inauguration of parliament in 2015.

"This budget will strengthen the achievements recorded in the past one year and address obstacles towards a fast economic development," Mr Majaliwa said, citing the seven per cent national economic growth as among the macroeconomic achievements in 2016.

Inflation rate was maintained at single digit, dropping from 5.6 per cent in 2015 to 5.2 last year.

"An assessment on the state of financial institutions shows that our banks are safe with enough capital and liquidity," he stated. The government's efforts in revenue collections yielded best results, raising monthly collections to 1.2tri/- from 850bn/-, amid stern measures taken against corruption, theft and embezzlement of public funds.

"The government will continue expanding internal revenue sources and increase pace of revenue collections to have all people paying taxes," he said.

The PM hinted that last year 297 youth groups from various councils across the country benefited from Youth Development Fund, receiving 1.5bn/- loans while 2,356 youth groups were availed with 4.6bn/- soft loans from local governments' own revenues.

Government's push for industrialisation saw 27 new industries built by social security funds across the country, the PM said, naming NSSF, PPF, LAPF, GEPF, PSPF and NHIF as the social funds with notable investments in industries.

"I insist on public corporations to ensure that their plans tally with the second five-year national development plan, which targets the industrial economy," he directed.

Power generation increased by 13.9 per cent from Gigawatt hours (GWh) 6,227 in 2015 to 7,092 (GWh) in 2016, said the premier, revealing that more investments were on the building of new power infrastructures -- transmission lines and expansion of generation and cooling centres.

"The government will in the 2017/18 fiscal year increase generation, improve transmission lines and the speed of distributing electricity in the country," said Mr Majaliwa, assuring that execution of major power projects will continue.

Construction of oil pipeline from Uganda to Tanga, natural gas supply network for industrial and domestic use and development of Liquefied Natural Gas - LNG project in Lindi region are some of the envisaged projects.

In the coming year, the government's focus will be on areas that strengthen the industrial economy and improve social services, the PM said, appealing to legislators and members of the public to collaborate towards achieving the objectives.

"The government's pledge is to serve the people with integrity and without any discrimination while keeping national interests above anything," he told the House, adding that the government has completed only one year out of the five it has to fulfil its pledges. On relocation to Dodoma, Mr Majaliwa said already 2,069 senior public servants --ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries and a section of heads of departments have already relocated to the new capital.

He told the House that the government was working on the new master plan of the envisaged Dodoma City to avoid gaffes, like unplanned settlements, which are haunting other cities. He applauded National Housing Corporation (NHC) for constructing 300 residential houses for public servants to buy or rent.

He called on the Capital Development Authority, in collaboration with Dodoma Municipality, to increase the pace of land surveying, improve infrastructures and control unauthorised housing. Mr Majaliwa was upbeat over the country's economy, saying it was growing and stable.

He mentioned sectors that largely contributed to the growth as mining, transportation and storage of cargo, information and communication as well as finance and insurance services.

Mr Majaliwa conceded that due to poor rains during the previous autumn agricultural season, some parts of the country experienced food shortage, noting that 55 councils were affected by drought and called on businessmen to go and buy crops from regions with surplus for sale in areas with scarcity.