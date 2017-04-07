Uganda: Finance Threatens to Sack 30 PS' Over Accountability

The finance ministry has warned at least 30 accounting officers for ministries and departments to provide responses to accountability queries raised by the auditor general or face the possibility of being sacked.

In a letter to Parliament dated March 28, 2017, the secretary to the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi, ordered the accounting officers to account for missing funds by the end of June.

"Accounting officers who fail to do so shall have committed an offence in accordance with Section 79 of the PFM (Public Finance Management) Act 2015, and I may recommend surcharges against them as provided for in Section 80 of the same Act, in addition to other administrative sanctions," wrote the finance ministry's permanent secretary.

Muhakanizi's missive was a follow-up to a voluminous document authored by the Office of the Auditor General, which catalogues "the status of implementation of audit recommendations" by each government unit that received a share of the national budget for the 2016/17 financial year.

Among the ministries that the auditor general identified as having failed to provide satisfactory accountability for public funds are health and education. He also named the Electoral Commission, Judiciary, Uganda Police, and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

In his March 2017 report, the auditor general says the blacklisted entities had outstanding issues with accountability and some accounting officers were transferred before resolving the queries. He remarked that those with outstanding audit queries should not be eligible for re-appointment.

Jim Mugunga, the ministry of finance spokesperson, confirmed to The Observer that Finance had received the list of accounting officers with outstanding queries.

Mugunga told us yesterday: "I can confirm that the secretary to the Treasury has sent out the same queries to the accounting officers to address them satisfactorily before they are disappointed and not appear on the list of accounting officers in the financial year [2017/18]."

In his letter, Muhakanizi states, "The appointment or designation of accounting officers for the FY 2017/18 is based on the status of implementation of audit recommendations in the report of the auditor general for the year ended 30th June 2016 and the internal auditor general's report for the year ended 30th June 2016."

SOME AUDIT QUERIES

At the ministry of education, the auditor general found that during the tenure of Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago as permanent secretary, at least Shs 90m was paid to staff who had exited the ministry and those who were supposed to retire without any proper justification.

Yet Uganda's public service standing orders of 2010 state that payment of a salary to a public officer must be stopped immediately the officer ceases to render services to government under whatever circumstances, including death.

The audit also found that the ministry made double payments of Shs 396m to several pensioners. Asked how the duplicate cases came about, the ministry told the AG that the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS), a system government uses to pay civil servants, does not automatically deactivate an employee's assignment on attainment of mandatory retirement age.

Dr Nassali has since been transferred to the Judicial Service Commission. For the Uganda Police, the auditor general says 24 pension files worth Shs 296.2m were processed without verifying the pensioners' life certificates to confirm that indeed they are alive and eligible for the payments - noting this could have led to loss of funds.

The under-secretary, Rogers Muhirwa, is named as the accounting officer responsible. At the ministry of health, the auditor general says a private company was paid Shs 888.7m, excluding withholding tax, basing on photocopies of supporting documents.

"Payments against photocopies may result into multiple expenditures," said the auditor general.

At the Electoral Commission, whose accounting officer is the secretary, Sam Rwakoojo, the auditor general found that between 2006 and 2011, the commission failed to remit to URA taxes in form of withholding taxes on goods and services and PAYE on allowances and motor vehicle benefits to its employees.

As a result, URA computed a total of Shs 1.9bn as a principal sum and imposed an interest charge of Shs 2.7bn in March 2016. The EC told the auditor general that they had "requested for a waiver of the interest from the ministry of finance and a response is awaited."

The audit notes that the EC management explained "that the principal sum was paid using balances on the various account codes after all the budget activities had been finalised... "

For KCCA, the audit questioned their legal fees. The auditor general said while the authority budgeted Shs 6bn in legal fees in 2015/16, it paid out Shs 11.8bn, exceeding the budgeted expenditure by 93 per cent.

"It was also noted that taxes and interest costs on a number of these cases were yet to be determined by court. There is a possibility for further increases in the legal costs payable," the AG says.

The AG also revealed that the authority had a case in court that could cost it up Shs 100bn in legal fees. The responsible accounting officer at KCCA is Jennifer Musisi, the executive director, whose contract was this week renewed by President Museveni.

Mugunga told us that those accounting officers that were transferred but had not resolved their queries will be required to resolve them or work with their former institutions to ensure that they settle all outstanding financial issues.

Accounting officers facing accountability queries

Government Institution

Accounting Officer Named

1.

Office of the Prime Minister

Christine Gawatudde Kintu

2.

Kampala Capital City Authority

Jennifer Semakula Musisi

3.

Judiciary

Dorcus W. Okalany (now at

ministry of lands)

4.

Undersecretary ministry of health

Segawa Ronald Gyagenda

5.

Ministry of water and environment

David O. Obong

6.

Secretary Electoral Commission

Sam Rwakoojo

7.

Uganda Industrial Research Institute

Professor Charles Kwesigwa

8.

Uganda Tourism Board

Stephen Asiimwe

9.

Rural Electrification Agency

Eng Godfrey R. Turyahikayo

10.

National Animal Resource Centre & Data Bank

Dr Wilberforce W. Kifudde

11.

Ministry of Health

Dr Asuman Lukwago (now at Education Service Commission)

12.

Kyambogo University

Patrick Madaya

13.

Uganda Police

Rogers Muhirwa

14.

Ministry of Education and Sports

Dr Nassali Lukwago (now at Judicial Service Commission)

15.

Cotton Development Authority

Jolly K Sabune

16.

Uganda Land Commission

Albert Jethro Mugumya

17.

National Forestry Authority

Michael Mugisa

18.

National Medical Stores

Moses Kamabare

19.

Uganda High Commission, New Delhi

Bob Richard Opio

20.

Uganda High Commission, Pretoria

Charity Natukunda

21.

Uganda Embassy, Washington

Stilson Muhwezi

22.

Uganda Embassy Addis Ababa

Michael Karugaba

23.

Ugandan Embassy, Tripoli

Kalikola Dennis Lugemye

24.

Ugandan Embassy, Khartoum

Robert Tugume

25.

Ugandan Embassy, Paris

Dora Kutesa